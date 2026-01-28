Donato scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Donato snapped an 11-game goal drought with the tally. He's picked up three points over his last five outings, but he's in a fourth-line role currently, which doesn't bode well for sustained offense. Donato has struggled this season with 11 goals, 21 points, 82 shots on net, 59 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 53 appearances while moving all around the lineup.