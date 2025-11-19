Rinzel notched an assist, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

The helper snapped a 10-game point drought for Rinzel, who was a healthy scratch Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. The 21-year-old defenseman started the season as a top-pairing option, but he's now operating as the seventh blueliner when the Blackhawks choose to dress seven defensemen. Fantasy managers who were banking on Rinzel being the next big thing will either have to be patient or look for a replacement, as his current role isn't fantasy friendly. He's at four points, 27 shots on net, 18 hits, 22 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 18 appearances, and he still has plenty of long-term appeal for managers in dynasty formats.