Bertuzzi scored a goal on four shots and dished two assists, all on the power play, in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

The new-look top line of Bertuzzi, Roman Kantserov and Ryan Donato had a successful contest, accounting for four goals and four assists. Bertuzzi is rolling with four goals and four helpers over his last five outings, including a pair of three-point efforts. The veteran winger is up to six tallies, eight helpers, 33 shots on net, 12 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating across 24 appearances. He'll often run streaky -- enjoy the heater while it lasts.