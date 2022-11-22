Johnson (ankle) is expected to miss a few more games because he is still feeling sore, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Johnson appears as though he won't return this week. The Blackhawks don't want to rush him back into the lineup.
