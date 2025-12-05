Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Ends scoring drought
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fantilli scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Red Wings.
Fantilli snapped a four-game scoring drought with his first two-goal performance since Nov. 20. The star center is up to 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in 27 contests this season. He needs to produce a bit more consistently if he wants to best his 2024-25 numbers, when he racked up 54 points in the regular season. Fantilli should continue to have tons of opportunities to produce as long as he stays in a top-six role in the Blue Jackets' lineup.
