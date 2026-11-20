Fantilli scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and logged three hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Fantilli has gotten back on track after his recent seven-game slump. He has two goals and an assist over his last three contests. He saw just 12:59 of ice time Tuesday versus the Islanders but was at 20:01 in Thursday's game. Fantilli has six goals, three helpers, 58 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-4 rating over 20 appearances, mainly in a top-six role despite the spotty production.