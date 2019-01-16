Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Picks up two points in win
Panarin scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.
Make it four straight games with a goal for Panarin. His snipe Tuesday gave the Blue Jackets a three-goal lead late in the first, in what was a one-sided affair from start to finish. As for Panarin, the winger has recorded points in 11 of the last 12 games (18 points overall). Next up is a date with the Canadiens on Friday, and Panarin, in seven career games versus Montreal, has only managed a single goal and four points.
