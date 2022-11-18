Jenner scored a goal and registered an assist in a 6-4 victory over Montreal on Thursday.
There aren't many players hotter than Jenner right now. He's contributed six goals and seven points in his last five contests. That's pushed him up to seven goals and 12 points in 16 contests in 2022-23. Obviously his current hot streak isn't sustainable, but it's great while it lasts.
