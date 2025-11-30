Jenner (upper body) practiced Sunday and is "close" to a return, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports Sunday.

The team wants Jenner to get a few more skates in before inserting him back into the lineup. The 32-year-old has missed the last nine games with an upper-body injury. He was off to a good start before departing the lineup, registering three goals and seven assists in 16 games.