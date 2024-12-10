Jenner (shoulder) has resumed skating, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports Tuesday.

Jenner has yet to suit up this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in October. It was reported that Columbus' captain would miss 5-6 months, with general manager Don Waddell saying the club hopes Jenner will be able to return to game action March 1 against Detroit, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. The 31-year-old produced 22 goals and 35 points over 58 regular-season games in 2023-24.