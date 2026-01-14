Jenner had a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 5-3 win over Calgary.

His goal stood as the winner. Jenner has eight goals and 15 assists in 32 games this season. And eight of those (three goals, five assists) in his last nine contests. Jenner is hurt far too often, but when healthy, he brings a real edge to the ice, and he can obviously score. He put up two hits Tuesday and has 73 hits in 32 games this season.