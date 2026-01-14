Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points, two hits in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenner had a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 5-3 win over Calgary.
His goal stood as the winner. Jenner has eight goals and 15 assists in 32 games this season. And eight of those (three goals, five assists) in his last nine contests. Jenner is hurt far too often, but when healthy, he brings a real edge to the ice, and he can obviously score. He put up two hits Tuesday and has 73 hits in 32 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Earns two points in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Opens scoring in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Another two-point outburst•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Could return Thursday•