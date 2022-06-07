Jenner (back) is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp general manager Jarmo Kekalainen told reporters Tuesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Jenner was limited to just 59 appearances last season due to his back problem. Despite his limited opportunities, the 28-year-old Ontario native still managed to reach the 20-goal threshold for the first time since 2015-16. If he can stay healthy next year, Jenner should be capable of challenging for the 30-goal mark, making him a top-half fantasy target.
