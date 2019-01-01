Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies three points

Atkinson scored a goal and collected two assists in Monday's 6-3 win against Ottawa. He also registered a plus-5 rating.

Atkinson is lighting it up this year with 42 points in 38 games after scoring just 46 all of last year. Part of that is his ridiculous shooting at, as he's currently on pace for well over 300 shots on goal. Atkinson has already matched last season's goal total of 24 and is currently getting just under 19:30 of ice time per night, a career best.