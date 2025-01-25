Sillinger (upper body) still has not practiced and will remain out of the Columbus lineup versus Los Angeles on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger will miss his third straight game, The 21-year-old center has seven goals and 16 assists over 45 appearances this season. He could return to the lineup as early as Thursday when the Blue Jackets embark on a four-game road trip, starting in Vegas.