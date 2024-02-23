Tarasov will patrol the home crease versus the Sabres on Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov was pretty sharp in his last start Wednesday against Anaheim, turning aside 27 of 29 shots en route to a 7-4 victory -- Elvis Merzlikins surrendered two goals on two shots late in the second period when Tarasov briefly exited with an undisclosed injury, but Tarasov was able to return for the third and secure the win. Tarasov will try to earn his fifth victory of the season in a middling home matchup with a Buffalo team that's averaging 3.19 goals on the road this season, 15th in the NHL.