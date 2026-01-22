Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Designated for IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Mateychuk has already been out of action for the Jackets' last four contests and will now be on the sidelines for a fifth when the Jackets face the Stars on Thursday. With the blueliner going on IR, the team used the available roster spot to activate Mason Marchment (upper body). Still, once Mateychuk gets the green light, he should slot back into a top-four pairing.
