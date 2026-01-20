Mateychuk (upper body) didn't participate in Monday's practice, but the hope is that the blueliner is cleared to return at some point later this week, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Given this latest update on Mateychuk's status, the 21-year-old probably won't be available until at least Saturday's home matchup against the Lightning. Mateychuk sustained his upper-body injury Jan. 11 in Utah and has missed three consecutive contests as a result. The 2022 first-round pick has provided decent fantasy utility in his second NHL campaign, generating eight goals, 13 helpers, 63 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 44 appearances.