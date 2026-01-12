default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mateychuk (upper body) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Mammoth.

Mateychuk sustained his upper-body injury in the opening frame of Sunday's game in Utah. If the 2022 first-round pick is unable to return, Egor Zamula will probably receive an uptick in work on the blue line.

More News