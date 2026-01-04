Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Two points in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
The 21-year-old netminder has gotten onto the scoresheet in five of the last six games, collecting two goals and seven points during that surge. Mateychuk has lit the lamp an impressive eight times this season in 39 games, tying him with the likes of John Carlson and Evan Bouchard for ninth in the NHL in goals among all defensemen.
