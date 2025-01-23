Mateychuk (illness) won't play Thursday versus Carolina.
Mateychuk is set to miss his third straight game. He has a goal and three points in 12 appearances in 2024-25. His next chance to return to the lineup will come Saturday against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Won't play vs. Toronto•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Not playing Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: First NHL goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Earns first NHL point•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Ascends to top level•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Returns to minors after NHL debut•