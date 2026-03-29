Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Deemed week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Voronkov (hand) is week-to-week, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports Sunday.
Voronkov sustained the injury in Saturday's 3-2 loss to San Jose, and it's unclear if he will return before the end of the 2025-26 regular season. He has generated 17 goals, 32 points, 110 shots on net, 105 hits and 59 PIM across 63 appearances this season.
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