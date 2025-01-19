Gudbranson (shoulder) isn't expected to return until the end of March, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports Saturday.

Gudbranson hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 15 due to the injury. He had six goals, 26 points, 74 PIM, 92 hits and 170 blocks in 78 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. When healthy, Gudbranson will likely serve in a bottom-four role.