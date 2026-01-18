Gudbranson notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

This was Gudbranson's second game back from a long-term hip injury. The defenseman has a helper, five shots on net, six PIM, 10 hits and three blocked shots over six appearances this season. Injuries have limited him to just 22 games since the start of 2024-25, but if he can stay healthy, he'll be a defensive stalwart in the bottom four for the remainder of the campaign.