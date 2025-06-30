Provorov agreed to terms on a seven-year, $59.5 million contract with Columbus on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Provorov has reached the 30-point threshold in three of his last four seasons and hasn't missed a game in the last three years. While his offensive numbers might not overwhelm considering his $8.5 million AAV, the 28-year-old blueliner's durability no doubt factored into the conversation. While Zach Werenski figures to remain on the No. 1 power-play unit, Provorov should get time with the second group this season and could push for the 40-point threshold, though he's reached that mark just once in his nine NHL campaigns.