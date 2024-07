Johnson signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Johnson had a seven-year stint with the Blue Jackets earlier in his career, which accounted for most of his most successful seasons. At 37 years old, it's unlikely he returns to his former glory on offense. Instead, Johnson will likely serve as a veteran leader for the Blue Jackets' young roster, and he's expected to fill a third-pairing role.