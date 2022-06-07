Roslovic agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million contract extension with Columbus on Tuesday.
Roslovic is coming off a fantastic season for the Jackets in which he set new personal bests in goals (22), assists (23) and shots (131). The Columbus native should continue to feature in a first-line role for the team heading into next season, making him a top-half fantasy target, and could set him up to improve on those numbers next year as well.
