Danforth scored to spark the Blue Jackets' come-from-behind 4-3 overtime victory over the Canucks on Tuesday.
Danforth showed off his hand-eye coordination by swatting an airborne puck into the net for his first goal of the season Tuesday. The play developed when Vladislav Gavrikov used his knee to lift a pass toward Danforth, who was standing near the crease. The 29-year-old right winger took a swing and cut the Canucks' early lead to 2-1. The comeback commenced on Danforth's lone shot on goal and the Blue Jackets eventually earned their first win of the season.
