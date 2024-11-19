Danforth scored a shorthanded goal, added three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Danforth played 16:31 in this contest, third-most among Blue Jackets forwards, despite being listed on the fourth line. The lopsided nature of the game likely played a role in that, but he's also been a trusted part of the lineup this season. He's up to three goals, five helpers, 37 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-7 rating through 15 appearances. The tally was the first shorthanded point of his career.