Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Pots another goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchenko scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Flyers.
Marchenko has found the back of the net in three of the Blue Jackets' last four games, and the 25-year-old winger continues to find ways to crack the scoresheet while holding a steady top-line role. The Russian winger has cracked the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 games, tallying 11 points (six goals, five assists) and a minus-1 rating in that span.
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