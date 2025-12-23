Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Making progress in recovery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olivier (upper body) is expected to join the team for Saturday's full practice, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Portzline relayed that it is unclear if Olivier will be cleared for contact Saturday, as the right-shot winger has mostly been skating on his own. The 28-year-old has previously joined the team for optional morning skates, so he's seemingly progressing toward making his return to the lineup. The Mississippi native has been out of action since Nov. 26. Olivier will probably serve on the third line once he receives the green light to suit up.
