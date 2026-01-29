Olivier scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Olivier earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 13 versus the Oilers. The winger has just four points across 13 outings in January while seeing consistent time on the third line. For the season, he's up to five goals, 13 points, 49 shots on net, 145 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 39 contests. He's unlikely to match his 32-point output from 2024-25, but he should be able to top the 20-point mark if he stays healthy.