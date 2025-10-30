Olivier scored a goal, added three assists, went plus-4 and logged two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Olivier had his best game of the season, which wasn't too difficult considering he had just one helper over his first nine outings. He helped out on goals by Cole Sillinger, Zach Werenski and Dante Fabbro over the first two periods before scoring one of his own in the third. Olivier continues to fill a third-line role and sees time on the penalty kill. He's at five points, 16 shots on net, 12 PIM, 31 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 10 appearances.