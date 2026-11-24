Jiricek was recalled from AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

After spending the first 17 regular-season games with the Blues, Jiricek will return to St. Louis for the first time since being assigned to AHL Springfield on Nov. 9. The 20-year-old blueliner's call-up was spurred by Brandon Carlo's placement on IR due to a lower-body injury. Jiricek was excellent during his time with the Thunderbird, tallying four assists over five appearances. He'll likely serve as a rotational defenseman for the Blues until Carlo is ready to return.