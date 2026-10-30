Parayko didn't participate in Friday's practice session after missing some time during Thursday's win over the Bruins due to an undisclosed injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

While Parayko ultimately finished Thursday's matchup, he was out for a portion of the first period due to an apparent injury. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his status for the Blues' upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Saturday in Detroit. If Parayko is forced to miss time, Quinton Burns is a candidate to see an increased role for St. Louis.