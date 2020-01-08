Barbashev scored a goal on his only shot and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Barbashev gave the Blues a 2-0 lead seven minutes into the game, snapping a 10-game goal drought with his first tally since Dec. 7. The 24-year-old has six goals and 17 points in 42 games, serving the Blues as a physical bottom-six winger who plays a key penalty-killing role.