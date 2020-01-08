Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Nets first goal in a month
Barbashev scored a goal on his only shot and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Barbashev gave the Blues a 2-0 lead seven minutes into the game, snapping a 10-game goal drought with his first tally since Dec. 7. The 24-year-old has six goals and 17 points in 42 games, serving the Blues as a physical bottom-six winger who plays a key penalty-killing role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.