Hofer stopped 16 of 20 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Hofer bounced back from two straight losses to record his fourth win of the month. The 25-year-old has had several ups and downs this season, and despite winning four of his seven outings in January (4-2-1), his .894 save percentage isn't particularly eye-popping. Hofer and Jordan Binnington have alternated starts over the past several games, and that trend should continue for the time being.