Hofer stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Hofer needed to be big for the Blues here, and he was, winning his fourth game in five outings. A Robert Thomas hat trick gave Hofer the support he needed for the win. For the season, Hofer is up to 21-12-5 with a 2.56 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 42 appearances. The Blues host the Avalanche for a rematch Tuesday, and while St. Louis has alternated goalies most of the time lately, Hofer's success against a tough foe could get him another start.