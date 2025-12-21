Berggren had a power-play goal and two even-strength assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

The Blues claimed Berggren off waivers from the Red Wings on Dec. 16, and he didn't waste time making an impact with his new team. He has two goals and two assists in three games with St. Louis. He's not expected to continue putting up points at this pace, although he'll continue to have plenty of opportunities to produce if he stays in a top-six role. Before being waived, he was scratched for 19 of 34 contests with Detroit, so it seems he only needed a change of scenery to turn things around.