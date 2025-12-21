Blues' Jonatan Berggren: Records three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berggren had a power-play goal and two even-strength assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.
The Blues claimed Berggren off waivers from the Red Wings on Dec. 16, and he didn't waste time making an impact with his new team. He has two goals and two assists in three games with St. Louis. He's not expected to continue putting up points at this pace, although he'll continue to have plenty of opportunities to produce if he stays in a top-six role. Before being waived, he was scratched for 19 of 34 contests with Detroit, so it seems he only needed a change of scenery to turn things around.
More News
-
Blues' Jonatan Berggren: First goal with new team•
-
Blues' Jonatan Berggren: Claimed off waivers•
-
Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Lands on waivers•
-
Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Two helpers Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Delivers two points in comeback win•
-
Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Nets first goal of season•