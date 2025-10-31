Binnington stopped 15 of 18 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Binnington dropped his fifth straight outing, and he didn't exactly put in a confident performance. During the skid, he's allowed three or more goals on 20 or fewer shots in three of the starts. That simply isn't good enough to give the Blues a chance to win on a regular basis. Binnington is at a 2-4-2 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .860 save percentage across nine outings this season. The Blues visit the Blue Jackets on Saturday, but Binnington makes for a risky fantasy option as long as he's leaking this many goals.