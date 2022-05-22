Binnington (knee) will not play against Colorado in Round 2 but could be available for Round 3, if the Blues advance, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

The netminder was injured during the first period of Game 3 on Saturday. Thankfully, Binnington does not need surgery, but he's nonetheless unavailable as the Blues look to bounce back from a 2-1 series deficit. Ville Husso will assume starting duties with the recently recalled Charlie Lindgren backing up.