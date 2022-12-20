Binnington stopped 33 of 34 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

All of Binnington's wins this season have come in three separate streaks of three or more games. The 29-year-old was dialed in versus the Canucks, allowing just an Ilya Mikheyev tally in the second period. Binnington has given up just four goals on 86 shots during his current three-game winning streak. He's up to a 12-11-1 record with a 3.11 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 24 appearances. Given Binnington's heavier workload Monday, Thomas Greiss should be expected to start Tuesday in Seattle.