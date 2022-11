Binnington stopped 27 of 28 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Anaheim.

Binnington shut down the Ducks after allowing a lone goal late in the first period, a Cam Fowler shot that would deflect off a Blues' defenseman. The 29-year-old netminder has now won six consecutive starts to improve to 9-5-0 with a .912 save percentage.