Binnington is slated to start in Tuesday's home clash with the Stars.

Since a 26-save shutout to kick off the calendar year, Binnington has struggled with a 0-4-0 record, a 4.54 GAA and an .830 save percentage across four starts. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder has an 8-14-6 record, a 3.57 GAA and an .868 save percentage over 29 appearances this season. With fellow netminder Joel Hofer earning the Blues at least one point in three of his last four starts, Binnington's back is against the wall if he doesn't want to cede the majority of starts to the other half of his goalie tandem. He'll look to bounce back against a Stars offense that is scoring 3.25 goals per game this season.