Binnington will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Colorado, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington has won his past two outings, stopping 62 of 65 shots during that span. In 48 appearances this season, he has a 24-18-3 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Binnington has gone 1-2-0 in three previous contests versus the Avalanche this campaign, allowing eight goals on 89 shots. Colorado ranks first in the league in 2023-24 with 3.71 goals per game.