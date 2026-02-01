Blues' Jordan Binnington: Loses sixth straight outing
Binnington allowed four goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
Binnington has given up 26 goals on 152 shots (.829 save percentage) during his six-game losing streak. Despite his awful performance, he's maintained a timeshare with Joel Hofer, who has won three of his last six games. Binnington is now 8-16-6 with a 3.60 GAA and an .866 save percentage across 31 outings. He's borderline unplayable in fantasy with those ratios, and the Blues would be justified in giving Hofer a starter's workload for the rest of the campaign. The Blues' last two games before the Olympic break are on the road, in Nashville on Monday and in Dallas on Wednesday.
