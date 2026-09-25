Binnington logged a 17-save shutout in Thursday's 1-0 preseason win over the Blackhawks.

Binnington has allowed just two goals on 35 shots over his two preseason games. The 33-year-old netminder has starting experience, but he lost time to Joel Hofer last year, and it's possible the Blues opt for a timeshare rather than a clear starter. A lot will depend on performance once the regular season gets underway, as Binnington had a career-worst 3.33 GAA and .873 save percentage in 41 appearances in 2025-26.