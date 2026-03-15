Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington will start Sunday's game at the Jets in net, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Binnington has won two straight starts and was sharp in both, stopping a combined 54 of 57 shots in wins against the Hurricanes and Sharks. The 32-year-old will take that win streak into Sunday's game against the Jets, who are coming off of a big win against the Avalanche last time out. Binnington has a 10-18-6 record on the season with a 3.48 GAA and an .872 save percentage.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Calms Hurricanes with ease•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to start Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Earns overtime win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal Friday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Losing streak at eight games•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to start Saturday•