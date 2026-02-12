Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starts for Canada
Binnington will draw the starting assignment versus Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Thursday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Binnington has struggled during the current NHL season, posting an 8-17-6 record with a 3.65 G AA and an .864 save percentage. Binnington gets the start, due to his outstanding play at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he led Canada to the championship over the United States. The Czechs have some NHLers on their roster, including David Pastrnak.
