Binnington will draw the starting assignment versus Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Thursday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Binnington has struggled during the current NHL season, posting an 8-17-6 record with a 3.65 G AA and an .864 save percentage. Binnington gets the start, due to his outstanding play at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he led Canada to the championship over the United States. The Czechs have some NHLers on their roster, including David Pastrnak.

