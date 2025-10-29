Binnington stopped 15 of 19 shots on target in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Binnington allowed a pair of goals in each of the first two periods as his struggles in the crease continued. Overall, the 32-year-old goaltender has a 2-4-0 record with a 3.27 GAA and a .863 save percentage. His 15 saves Tuesday tied his season low and his run of four appearances from Oct. 13-21, during which he had two wins and a .928 save percentage, is quickly becoming overshadowed by his recent three losses. Between Binnington and Joel Hofer, St. Louis has seen its fair share of inconsistencies from the goaltending tandem. However, Binnington's track record gives him a clear path to the majority of starts moving forward, making him the netminder to roster in fantasy for the Blues.