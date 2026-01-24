Binnington stopped 16 of 19 shots on net in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

With the game tied at two headed into the final minute of regulation, Binnington allowed the go-ahead goal to Dallas' Jason Robertson en route to the loss. Overall, Binnington now has an 8-14-6 record, a 3.57 GAA and an .868 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. After a win to kick off the calendar year, the 32-year-old netminder has struggled since with a 4.54 GAA and an .830 save percentage during a four-game losing streak. Even if his numbers level out down the stretch, it is difficult to trust Binnington in fantasy for the time being with fellow goaltender Joel Hofer outplaying him.